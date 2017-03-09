Friday Snow Precedes Frigid Saturday

Wednesday’s warmth is already long gone, with a return of snow and frigid conditions later this week.

A strong, gusty wind will blow cooler conditions into New England today. Gusts will at times reach 40-50 MPH, resulting in isolated power outages or downed limbs. Highs will primarily reach the 30s and 40s, with a few in far Southern New England flirting with 50.

A few snow showers will fall over the mountains of Northern New England, with a mixture of sun and clouds elsewhere.

A disturbance will glide just south of New England on Friday. It will clip parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts with a period of snow, especially during the morning hours.

Expect a few inches along the coast in Connecticut, in Rhode Island, and across Cape Cod and the Islands. Totals will drop off to a dusting-2” closer to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

That snow departs during the afternoon and evening, opening the door to even colder conditions on Saturday. Near record cold will settle in, with lows in the single digits above and below zero, and highs only in the teens and low 20s.

The rest of the weekend stays quiet, but by Tuesday we’ll already be watching another storm. That looks more significant, and needs to be carefully monitored.