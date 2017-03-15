Fully-Loaded Revolver Found on Floor Under Infant's Car Seat | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Fully-Loaded Revolver Found on Floor Under Infant's Car Seat

During a search of the vehicle police found the fully-loaded Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver, 28 grams of what appeared to be marijuana, a digital scale and $285

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Boston Police

    Three men are facing charges after Boston police found a loaded magnum revolver on the floor under an infant’s car seat Monday night.

    The driver, 20-year-old Jyarie Anthony Shoulders, of Dorchester, and two passengers, 21-year-old William Pope-Dedrick and 19-year-old Sierra Braxton-Eason, are facing gun and drug charges.

    Officers approached Shoulders’ vehicle, which was parked near a hydrant area in the area of Washington Street and Southern Avenue in Dorchester, around 10:10 p.m.

    Shoulders was unlicensed, as were his two passengers, so they were removed from the vehicle for a tow. The infant was also removed from the vehicle.

    During a search of the vehicle, police found the fully-loaded Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver, 28 grams of what appeared to be marijuana, a digital scale and $285.

    It’s not clear when the three will appear in court or if they have attorneys.

    Published 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices