Fully-Loaded Revolver Found on Floor Under Infant's Car Seat

Three men are facing charges after Boston police found a loaded magnum revolver on the floor under an infant’s car seat Monday night.

The driver, 20-year-old Jyarie Anthony Shoulders, of Dorchester, and two passengers, 21-year-old William Pope-Dedrick and 19-year-old Sierra Braxton-Eason, are facing gun and drug charges.

Officers approached Shoulders’ vehicle, which was parked near a hydrant area in the area of Washington Street and Southern Avenue in Dorchester, around 10:10 p.m.

Shoulders was unlicensed, as were his two passengers, so they were removed from the vehicle for a tow. The infant was also removed from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police found the fully-loaded Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver, 28 grams of what appeared to be marijuana, a digital scale and $285.

It’s not clear when the three will appear in court or if they have attorneys.