Funeral Being Held for Teen Killed in Cape Cod Crash

Funeral services are being held Friday for the Falmouth, Massachusetts, teen who died after the car his best friend was driving crashed into a tree, killing them both.
Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Owen Higgins at a wake Thursday night.
Higgins and his best friend, James Lavin, died last week when their car hit a tree.
Lavin died instantly. Higgins was taken to a hospital where he died the next day.
Family friends say Higgins was raised by his grandmother after his mother died four years ago.
