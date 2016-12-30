Funeral Being Held for Teen Killed in Cape Cod Crash

Owen Higgins and James Lavin, both 17-year-old Falmouth High School hockey players, were killed in a crash. (Published Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016)

Funeral services are being held Friday for the Falmouth, Massachusetts, teen who died after the car his best friend was driving crashed into a tree, killing them both.

Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Owen Higgins at a wake Thursday night.

Higgins and his best friend, James Lavin, died last week when their car hit a tree.

Lavin died instantly. Higgins was taken to a hospital where he died the next day.

Family friends say Higgins was raised by his grandmother after his mother died four years ago.