Funeral for Conn. School Bus Driver Killed by Fallen Tree

A bus driver is killed after a large tree falls on his bus killing him.

A funeral will be held this morning for an Avon Public Schools bus driver who was killed in a tragic accident last week.

Steve Roussel, 52, of Unionville, died Wednesday when a tree fell on the school bus he was driving and he then hit a utility pole on Country Club Road around.

Roussel was on his way back to the bus station, about a mile and a half away, and was the only person on the bus when the accident happened.

Roussel was born in Bristol, according to the obituary. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1983 to 1993, He graduated from Lincoln Technical Culinary Institute and spent several years cooking at J Timothy's, 99, and ESPN before beginning to drive for Specialty Transportation, of Avon.

A funeral service will be today at 10 a.m. at Carmon's in Avon.

The obituary says contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517 or the ALS Association, Ct Chapter, 4 Oxford Rd., Unit D 4, Milford, CT 06460.