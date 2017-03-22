A beloved Massachusetts firefighter who gave his life while battling a fire will be laid to rest on Wednesday morning.

A beloved Massachusetts firefighter who gave his life while battling a fire will be laid to rest on Wednesday morning.

A funeral mass for Joseph Toscano will be held Wednesday at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. in Watertown.

Toscano, a 20-year veteran firefighter for the Watertown Fire Department, died while fighting a 2-alarm fire in Watertown, Massachusetts on Friday.

He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Maureen, and five children.

The Watertown Firefighters Relief Association has set up a fund to benefit the Toscano family. Donations can be sent to the following address:

Watertown Firefighters Relief Association

Toscano Fund

99 Main Street

Watertown, Massachusetts 02472