Funeral to Be Held for Mass. State Police Trooper

Friends and families will say goodbye Monday to a Massachusetts State Trooper who suddenly collapsed while off-duty on physical training last week.
The funeral for Trooper Matthew Daigle, 31, will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Natick.
Trooper Daigle was a five-year state police veteran. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran.
"Most of all, our thoughts at this time, and our prayers, are with his family," a state police spokesperson said in a statement.
Published 1 minute ago