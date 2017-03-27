Funeral to Be Held for Mass. State Police Trooper

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Matthew Daigle died March 22, 2017 after a medical emergency during a run. He was 31.

Friends and families will say goodbye Monday to a Massachusetts State Trooper who suddenly collapsed while off-duty on physical training last week.

The funeral for Trooper Matthew Daigle, 31, will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Natick.

Trooper Daigle was a five-year state police veteran. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran.

"Most of all, our thoughts at this time, and our prayers, are with his family," a state police spokesperson said in a statement.