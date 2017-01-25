Brooklyn guard Bojan Bogdanovic (44) looks to pass the ball as Boston Celtics forwards Amir Johnson, left, and Jae Crowder defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

General Electric’s logo will be featured on the Boston Celtics’ player jerseys for the upcoming season as part of a multi-year partnership.

According to a Celtics press release, the partnership will allow GE to provide data analytics to improve medical equipment, lighting, and player performance.

The Celtics and GE will be working to integrate GE technology into the team's facility, including the Auerbach Center at New Balance Headquarters, set to open in 2018.

The deal comes as the NBA tests a three-year trial allowing sponsorship logos on player uniforms. The logo will appear on the front left shoulder of player jerseys.

The NBA says the logos will not be a distraction and will not appear on jerseys sold nationally.