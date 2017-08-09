GE Pushes Back ‘South Point’ Opening in Boston

The opening of a futuristic new building in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood has been postponed by General Electric Co.

The Boston Globe reports that GE has decided to delay the opening of a new building, called South Point, by two years.

The 12-story building near Fort Point Channel is now expected to open in mid-2021.

The company is renovating two old buildings, which they are naming South Point, that should be open in the first half of 2019.

The 400,000 square foot campus will be labelled “Innovation Point” and include a giant solar sail on the new building.