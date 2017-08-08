Police Looking for Suspect in Gardner, Massachusetts, Shooting - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Police Looking for Suspect in Gardner, Massachusetts, Shooting

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

    Gardner Police Department
    Daniel Christian wanted in connection to July 18 shooting

    Police are seeking a suspect in connection with a shooting last month in Gardner, Massachusetts.

    Daniel Christian, 31, is wanted by the Gardner Police Department for his alleged involvement in a July 18 shooting.

    Christian is described as being 6'6", and was last seen at about 240 pounds He has a muscular build and a light beard.

    There are outstanding warrants for Christian for the charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and for discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

    He is considered armed and dangerous, and police said he should not be approached. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 978-632-5600.

