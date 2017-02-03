The formal death sentencing hearing for convicted serial killer Gary Lee Sampson is scheduled for Friday after a jury sentenced him in January.

Relatives of the victim will have a chance to speak, and so will Sampson if he chooses to.

Sampson was given the death penalty for murdering two people back in 2001. He confessed to carjacking and killing 19-year-old Jonathan Rizzo and 69-year-old Philip McCloskey in Massachusetts before killing a third man in New Hampshire on a week-long rampage.

Jurors were unable to come to a unanimous decision on life or death for McCloskey's murder, but Sampson received the death penalty for Rizzo's murder.

This was the second trial for the case after the first verdict was thrown out after finding wrongdoings by one of the jurors.