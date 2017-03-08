Gay Veterans Group Blocked From St. Patrick's Day Parade

A group for LGBTQ veterans has been denied entry into the 2017 South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade.

OUTVETS shared their disappointment about the decision to their Facebook page on Wednesday night. The group said the reason for the denial is unclear, but they claim it is due to the fact that the group includes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender military veterans.

"This is a sad day for the LGBTQ community but also a horrible day for Veterans. We served our country with honor and distinction. But even after successfully participating in this parade and bringing honor to those who have served, we are still fighting for the respect that comes with serving our country."

Two years ago, OUTVETS joined Boston Pride as the first groups connected to the LGBTQ community to be approved to march in the parade.

OUTVETS says that their organization was placed in the back of the parade, away from other veterans organizations, last year.