Georgia Fugitive Arrested in New Hampshire

A fugitive from Georgia was caught and arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire.

John Watkins, 49, was wanted in Georgia for making terroristic threats.

Manchester police first arrested Watkins Friday evening after he fell asleep at a Panera and allegedly fought with officers as they tried to take him into custody.

He was released and arrested again Monday night for allegedly threatening a woman at knifepoint. Watkins will be charged on these two incidents along with being a fugitive from justice for his out-of-state accusations.

Watkins is being held on a $50,000 cash bail. Judges will consider the state’s argument on Thursday that Watkin’s bail should be revoked due the amount of criminal charges.