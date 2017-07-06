'Giant' Draft Horses Rescued From Massachusetts Farm | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

'Giant' Draft Horses Rescued From Massachusetts Farm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Horses Rescued From Mass. Farm

    Horses Rescued From Mass. Farm
    MSPCA - Angell

    Ten "giant" draft horses are now in veterinary care after the owner of a central Massachusetts farm surrendered them to authorities.

    The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the horses, nine male and one female, are being cared for at the Nevins Farm in Methuen.

    MSPCA officials say the previous owner could no longer meet the horses' needs and surrendered them June 28. Some of the horses are underweight and have teeth and hoof issues.

    Draft horses, which stand a foot taller than normal breeds, are traditionally used as working animals to pull carriages or plow fields.

    The MSPCA says once healthy, the horses will be available for adoption. The nonprofit organization has set up a donation fund to pay for the animals' veterinary care.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices