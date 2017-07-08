Girl Injured by Falling Raft in Mashpee

A 12-year-old girl was struck in the head in Mashpee, Massachusetts on Saturday evening, according to police. The incident occurred by a boat launch and marina near Mashpee Neck Road and Jackson Road.

The girl was walking her dog with her sister when a truck drove by, carrying a large inflatable raft. The raft fell off of the truck and struck the victim, causing a severe head injury and was unconscious and bleeding from the ear, according to police.

The driver of the truck was issued a citation for operating a vehicle with an unsecured load and the girl was MedFlighted to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

Her identity and condition are not currently known. The incident is still under investigation.