Phishing Scandal Strikes Connecticut School District

A phishing scandal has hit another Connecticut school district.

Glastonbury school's superintendent said the district became victim of the W-2 phishing scam that has impacted other districts in the country and Groton.

Superintendent Alan B. Bookman said that 2016 employee W-2 tax form information was compromised for 1,600 workers.

"With the exception of Food Service personnel, any Glastonbury Public Schools employee who was issued a W-2 for the 2016 tax year could be affected," a letter sent out to Glastonbury Public School employees said.

Groton Public Schools reported a similar incident on Thursday.