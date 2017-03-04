Phishing Scandal Strikes Connecticut School District | NECN
Phishing Scandal Strikes Connecticut School District

    A phishing scandal has hit another Connecticut school district. 

    Glastonbury school's superintendent said the district became victim of the W-2 phishing scam that has impacted other districts in the country and Groton

    Superintendent Alan B. Bookman said that 2016 employee W-2 tax form information was compromised for 1,600 workers. 

    "With the exception of Food Service personnel, any Glastonbury Public Schools employee who was issued a W-2 for the 2016 tax year could be affected," a letter sent out to Glastonbury Public School employees said. 

    Groton Public Schools reported a similar incident on Thursday. 

