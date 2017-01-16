Police Warning Residents After Dog Killed by Coyote

Residents in a Massachusetts town are being warned to keep a close eye on pets after a dog was killed by a coyote.

Gloucester police say it happened Sunday night on Sumac Lane.

The dog that was killed was on a fixed leash in a yard while its owner was inside the home, according to police.

Animal control officers didn't find anything during their search of the neighborhood, but will continue to monitor the Rocky Neck area.

Gloucester residents are being advised to avoid approaching or feeding wildlife, and to keep their pets on a leash while they're outside. They're also advised to cut back brush, since this can provide cover for coyotes.