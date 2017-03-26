From Soggy to Sunny

Tomorrow (Monday): Messy start with areas of freezing rain for the interior. Rain by late morning and we’ll see those showers through the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Overnight Sunday Night: Clouds continue to build in with a chance for rain to freezing rain in the interior, especially for those higher elevations. Lows into the 30s.

After a bright, beautiful morning, clouds rolled in on schedule this afternoon. The rain is lagging a bit; the steadiest of rain is over the Ohio River Valley. Inland locations could stay cold enough for pockets of freezing rain Monday morning. Thankfully, it’s the end of March and there shouldn’t be any widespread issues, thanks to the higher sun angle.

The rain will pick up in intensity, especially after the morning commute. Rain could be locally heavy through the afternoon and into the evening commute. Temperatures will stay in the 40s, so expect a raw day to start the week.

We’ll see a break in the rain Monday night. Tuesday is expected to be warmer with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Another round of rain is likely during the afternoon and could linger through early Wednesday morning. When you add it all up, one inch of rain is a good bet, with locally higher totals.

Across interior Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, the cold air will remain locked in place for most of Monday. This is where we could see several inches of snow and up to a quarter inch of ice. We could see minor to moderate impacts on travel in these areas. Tuesday, the area will be warm enough for mainly rain.

Our weather will improve greatly after Tuesday. Don’t expect any crazy warmth, but temperatures will be seasonable. It looks like a great few days to get your lawns and gardens ready for growing season.