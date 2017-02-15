Gold Star father Khizr Khan spoke at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night.

Khan, who gained national attention for criticizing then presidential candidate Donald Trump at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, addressed Trump's recent travel ban and executive orders on immigration. He spoke for an hour to about a hundred people and answered questions inside a small auditorium.

Khan is the man who has stood up for the Muslim American community and who has shared his story about his son who was a captain in the United States Army. Humayun Khan was killed in 2004 while trying to stop a suicide bomber during the Iraq War.

Wednesday, Khan not only talked about his son, but listed reasons why he thinks the travel ban and executive orders by the president don't work.

"Most of the Muslim community in the country feels alienated. When a community feels alienated it doesn't take a scholar to figure out those who wish us bad begin to infiltrate the community," Khan said.

Khan went on to say that the travel ban has now contributed to a new fertile ground in those Muslim countries for further recruitment for terror groups. Other topics he discussed were Islamophobia and the current political climate.