Golf Clubs Trump Once Used Fetch Just Under $30K at Auction | NECN
BREAKING: 
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for MA, CT
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Golf Clubs Trump Once Used Fetch Just Under $30K at Auction

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Golf Clubs Trump Once Used Fetch Just Under $30K at Auction

    Some of Donald Trump's golf clubs are in new hands.

    A set of irons used by Trump before he became president has sold at auction for $29,798. Boston-based RR Auction didn't identify the buyer on Thursday except to say he's from California and had engaged in a brief bidding war with someone from New Jersey.

    The auction house says Trump used the TaylorMade rac TP Forged Irons golf clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Each of the irons has ``D. Trump'' engraved on its head.

    It says Trump gifted the set to Andrew Lombardo, who caddied for Trump from 2004 to 2008.

    Lombardo says Trump used the clubs in rounds played at Bedminster with a variety of celebrities, business executives and pro golfers.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices