Goodell Still Miffed at Patricia’s Clown Shirt: Report | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Goodell Still Miffed at Patricia’s Clown Shirt: Report

By Young-Jin Kim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Goodell Still Miffed at Patricia’s Clown Shirt: Report

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly still irked at New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

    Citing a league source, NBC Sports reported that the commissioner continues to be miffed at Patricia’s decision to wear a shirt depicting Goodell as a clown after the Patriots victory in Super Bowl LI.

    NBC Boston’s Nick Emmons tweeted a photo of Patricia wearing the shirt as he disembarked from the team plane.

    Goodell, who upset many Patriots fans during the Deflategate controversy, is slated to visit Foxboro for the Patriots’ regular season opener on Sept. 7.

    Published 5 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices