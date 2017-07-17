Goodell Still Miffed at Patricia’s Clown Shirt: Report

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly still irked at New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Citing a league source, NBC Sports reported that the commissioner continues to be miffed at Patricia’s decision to wear a shirt depicting Goodell as a clown after the Patriots victory in Super Bowl LI.

NBC Boston’s Nick Emmons tweeted a photo of Patricia wearing the shirt as he disembarked from the team plane.

Goodell, who upset many Patriots fans during the Deflategate controversy, is slated to visit Foxboro for the Patriots’ regular season opener on Sept. 7.