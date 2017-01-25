Spirit Airlines to Fly in and Out of Bradley Airport

Spirit Airlines will begin flying in and out of Bradley Airport in the Spring with service to Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Ft. Lauderdale.

The airline will begin daily year-round service to Orlando, Florida on April 27 as well as four-day-a-week flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

On June 15, Spirit will begin daily year-round service to Ft. Lauderdale.

Spirit Airlines starts with what it calls "bare fare," which includes no free bags other than a small carry-on and no free drinks.

A representative for the airline said flights begin at $34 each way, with the average one-way fare of $50. There are also extra fees for seats customers request, ranging from $1 to $50, while the fee for big front seats ranges from $12 to $199.

See more on the fees here.

If you print your boarding pass at home, it's free, but it will cost $2 to print it at the airport kiosk or $10 for an agent at the aiport to print it.

Gov. Dannel Malloy made the announcement during a news conference at the airport this afternoon.

To date, Aer Lingus, Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, OneJet, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines fly in and out of Bradley.