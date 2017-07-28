Woman Indicted on Murder Charge in Elderly Neighbor's Death

A grand jury has indicted a Massachusetts woman for allegedly murdering and robbing her elderly neighbor.

The Norfolk district attorney's office announced the indictments against Tammie Galloway Friday afternoon.

The 47-year-old Needham woman was arrested late June in connection to 81-year-old Laura Shifrina's death.

Galloway was also arraigned on charges that she had stolen Shifrina's car, which was recovered in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and about $3,000 in cash the victim had been saving for dental work.

Investigators previously said it appeared Shifrina was taking groceries into her Linden Street apartment on May 28, when Galloway allegedly entered her apartment and stabbed her eight times, breaking four of the victim's ribs.

The grand jury indicted Galloway on murder, home invasoin, armed robbery and motor vehicle larceny charges. She's due in court on Aug. 10.