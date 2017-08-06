Great Beach Day With Low Humidity, Lots of Sunshine - NECN
Great Beach Day With Low Humidity, Lots of Sunshine

    Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

    Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s and 60s.

    

    We are expecting a beautiful beach day for today. A nice turnaround compared to the weather we had yesterday. Humidity levels will be lower as temperatures climb to 80 degrees.

    Monday morning clouds will quickly increase. Rain as possible during the morning, but our rain chances increase as we go through the day. Expect high temperatures in the middle 70s.

    Rain will be heavy at times through Monday night into early Tuesday morning. When all is said and done 1 to 2 inches of rain as possible. Pockets of minor flooding is possible.

    Nice weather returns Wednesday through Friday. Shower chances increase by the weekend. Temperatures will consistently run in the upper 70s to around 80.

    

