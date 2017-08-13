Captain Hap Farrell captured a great white jumping out of the water while fishing on the Stunmai II out of Rock Harbor, Orleans, on Aug. 13.

A Massachusetts fishing crew came face-to-face with a couple of great whites on Saturday in Cape Cod Bay — even capturing one jumping out of the water.

Captain Hap Farrell was fishing on the charter boat Stunmai II, reeling in a striped bass, when a great white chomped down on his fishing line.

"Comes complete out of the water — fish in mouth. Came back down again. It spun around and tried to get what was left over again, but got so close to the boat it almost ran into it," Farrell recalled.

The amazing "steal" was captured on cell phone video.

The shark siting was the second one for the crew on Saturday. Earlier in the day, they saw a 12-foot great white steal a different striper from a fishing line.

"Seven to eight feet behind the boat, the shark came up. A big one bit it in half right behind the gills," said Farrell.

A long time fisherman, Farrell said there are at least five great whites that regularly stay in the bay.

He says the chances of someone on board seeing one jump out of the water again is slim. And although it might look scary, Farrell said it's nothing that should be feared.

"Don't be so worried about sharks. They’re just in the sea. They’re doing what they’re designed to do," he said.