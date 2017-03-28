Beer Garden at the Greenway? | NECN
Beer Garden at the Greenway?

By Marc Fortier

    The nonprofit group that operates Boston's Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway is considering opening a beer garden.

    The Boston Herald reports that the Greenway Conservancy is seeking proposals for a beer garden and wine bar at the intersection of Purchase and High streets near the Boston Harbor Hotel. The conservancy hasn't said how much money it hopes to raise, but the goal would be for the beer garden to be open three to five days a week during the warm weather months.

    The 15-acre Greenway extends through Chinatown, the Financial District, the North End and the Waterfront.

    Currently, the Greenway receives a $2 million annual subsidy from the state. That agreement expires on July 1, but talks are ongoing.

