Conn. Politician Faces Sexual Assault Charge

A Connecticut politician is facing one count of sexual assault after pinching a woman he had gotten in a disagreement with, according to reports.

Chris von Keyserling, a member of the Representative Town Meeting of Greenwich, was arrested at Town Hall on Wednesday for the Dec. 9 incident, according to a police report.

“There was a playful gesture, in front of witnesses. It was too trivial to be considered anything of significance. To call it a sexual assault is not based in reality,” von Keyserling's attorney, Phil Russell, told the Greenwich Time.

The 71-year-old allegedly got into a disagreement with a woman at the Nathaniel Witherell Home on Parsonage Road last December, according to the arrest warrant obtained by the Greenwich Time.

The Greenwich Time reports that at some point, the woman gets up and is pinched. According to the affidavit, a videotape was reviewed by police and it is unclear where von Keyserling's hand goes, Greenwich Time says.

“In almost 30 years of practicing law in this town, I would say Mr. von Keyserling is the one person I would never suspect of having any inappropriate sexual predilections,” Russel said.

von Keyserling's bond was set at $2,500.