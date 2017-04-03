Gronk Jumps Into Ring at WrestleMania

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 23: Marshmello, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Mojo Rawley, and Martin Garrix attend the SiriusXM Music Lounge at 1 Hotel South Beach on March 23, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Rob Gronkowski looks as if he’s ready for full-contact activity – at least in the wrestling ring.

The New England Patriots star, who sat out Super Bowl LI with a back injury, made an appearance during WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, helping his friend Mojo Rawley win the Battle Royal.

Gronkowski was seated ringside when Jinder Mahal, who was fighting Rawley, threw water on the star tight end. Gronkowski jumped into the ring, lined up in a three-point stance, and hit Mahal with a shoulderblock.

Rawly, who won the Battle Royal, played with Gronkowski’s brother Dan at the University of Maryland.

Gronkowski recently told ESPN he has"no doubt" he will be ready for the start of the 2017 season.