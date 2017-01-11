Rob Gronkowski had a special message for a 13-year-old boy who is struggling with cancer. (Published 2 hours ago)

Rob Gronkowski gave a young boy battling brain cancer a very special message to give him some Gronk-style motivation.

13-year-old Hunter Pietrowski is a big Gronk fan and was delighted to see a 28-second Facebook video from his idol. In the video, Gronk told young Hunter to keep fighting and stay strong throughout his treatment.

“I just want to say congratulations on your last chemotherapy session coming up on Thursday. And we’re both going through a little setback right now, but we’re both going to come back with major come backs, Hunter. So, let’s do it! Stay strong and let’s fight through this! Let’s go!”

Hunter’s mother Tiffany Pietrowski said her son was beyond excited when he saw that Gronk had a message for him.

“He was actually getting ready for bed and when I showed him the video he jumped right up with sparkling eyes, a huge smile and pure shock,” she said. “We kept watching it and he's like ‘this is cool, Gronk knows me.’"

The family has a GoFundMe page to offset medical costs at gofundme.com/29rmea4