Group Calls for Reviews After Convicted Rapists Released

A victims’ advocacy group is calling for a review of all upcoming Sexually Dangerous Person cases in Massachusetts after the release of two Level 3 sex offenders due to errors.

According to the Lowell Sun, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office missed a deadline to keep convicted rapist John E. Traywick behind bars.

Traywick served more than seven years for a 2006 rape and the deadline for a petition to keep him behind bars for life as a sexually dangerous person was missed by nine days.

According to the state Sex Offender Registry Board, Traywick is homeless and registered as a sex offender in Boston.

In October, Richard E. Gardner was released from prison after serving 28 years for the kidnapping and raping of several boys.

Plymouth County District Attorney' Timothy Cruz's office could have filed a petition to have Gardner committed to a treatment center, but said human error prevented that.

Community Voices President Jennifer Lane tells the Sun that there needs to be transparency and reviews following the errors.