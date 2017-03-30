28-Year-Old Guilford, Conn. Man Reported Missing

A 28-year-old Guilford man has been missing since Wednesday night and police are asking for help to find him.

Randall Scott Bova Jr. was in an altered mental state when he left home without his cell phone just before 8:30 p.m. and family members are concerned about his safety, according to police.

He left in a white four-door 2014 Kia Forte with Connecticut plate AA-65651.

Bova is 5-feet-9 and weighs 160 pounds. He has short curly brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark ski jacket, white T-shirt, pants and black sneakers.

A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday night.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Guilford police at 203-453-8061.