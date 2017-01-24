CHANTILLY, VA - NOVEMBER 18: AR-15 rifles are on display during the Nation's Gun Show November 18, 2016 at Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A Massachusetts gun rights group has filed a lawsuit against the state's governor and attorney general, arguing that the state's current assault weapons ban is unconstitutional.

The Gun Owners Action League, or GOAL, announced the lawsuit Tuesday morning, which also reportedly includes the state's public safety secretary and the state police as defendants.

The complaint contends the state's 2016 ban on the sale or possession of certain popular rifle models is illegal.

The Boston Globe reports that GOAL is a state chapter of the National Rifle Association.

