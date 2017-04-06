Police: Gunman Forced Clerk Into Cooler

A man with a gun robbed the Noble Gas Station at 76 North Road in East Windsor this morning and forced the clerk into a cooler, police said.

The robber held the clerk at gunpoint around 3:13 a.m., ordered the employee to empty the cash from the register into a plastic bag and then forced the clerk into a cooler, police said.

The robber then left through the back door and went west on North Road to an abandoned house at the intersection of North and Winkler roads. Police believe a vehicle was parked there and said a state police K9 unit tried to find the man but he managed to get away.

The man police are looking for is around 5-feet-10 to 6-feet tall.

He was wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, gloves, black jeans and a pair of black boots.

Police believe he is left handed.

Anyone with information should call the East Windsor Police Department at (860) 292-8240.