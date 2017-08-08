PD: Man Ran Over Girlfriend; Slapped 11-Year-Old in Face

Hamden police have arrested a man accused of running over his girlfriend with a pickup and slapping her 11-year-old son in the face.

Michael Cancel,49, of Hamden, was arrested after an incident Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Cancel got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend, which escalated. Cancel allegedly pushed his girlfriend, slapped her 11-year-old son, and pushed the son’s 12-year-old friend before getting into his Dodge Ram pickup and driving across the lawn.

Police said Cancel hit his girlfriend with the truck and ran over her leg. The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

A short time later Cancel got into an accident in West Haven, and West Haven police turned him over to Hamden.

Cancel was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor. His bond was set at $50,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Monday.