Hannaford Supermarkets have recalled one of their dessert items due to the presence of a potential allergen.

The 15 oz. Carrot Bar Cake from their bakery section is being recalled because it may contain nuts, which is not on the list of ingredients.

The recall applies to items with a UPC number of 41268-75817 purchased on or before July 6.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported.

Customers can return the recalled item to a Hannaford store for a full refund.