Harry Potter Concert Coming to Hartford

Music from one of the most popular film series in history will be coming to Hartford in November.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra announced Monday that they will perform the score from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts.

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series was created by CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products. Performances kicked off last June and are scheduled for more than 35 countries around the world through 2018.

“Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing the orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score,” said Amanda Savio from Hartford Symphony in a press release.

The concert will feature the symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from the film.

One of the most sought-after conductors of film music, CineConcert President Justin Freer, will conduct the show in Hartford.

“The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world,” Freer said. “It is with great pleasure that we introduce for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. It will be an unforgettable event.”

Tickets will be available starting Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at hartfordsymphony.org, in person at the Bushnell Box Office, and by calling 860-897-5900.

For more information about the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, visit harrypotterinconcert.com.