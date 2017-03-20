Conn. Officials Condemn ICE Agents Who Posed as Police

The mayor and chief of police in Hartford are condemning agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who they said posed as police officers to try to get an undocumented person to meet them in the lobby of the Hartford public safety complex.

A statement from Mayor Luke Bronin and Police Chief James Rovella said the incident happened on Sunday, March 12.

They said the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had “Police” identification and no visible indication they were with ICE when they tried to get the person to meet them in the lobby, where she would have been detained.

“To protect our community, our police and other public safety officers need to foster a relationship of trust with all of our residents,” Mayor Bronin said in a statement. “Our police officers have worked hard to build that trust, and for ICE agents to present themselves as local police will undermine the hard work our department has done.”

The mayor said the city follows all state and federal laws and will partner with anyone to help get violent criminals off our streets.

“But federal agents should not be creating the impression that they are local police,” Bronin said in a statement.

“All law enforcement officials, not acting in an undercover capacity, working in our community should be readily identified by the agencies that they represent,” Chief Rovella said in a statement. “ICE Agents should not identify as local police as it is misleading and can damage the important relationship with our local communities."

NBC Connecticut reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and there was no immediate response.

No additional information was immediately available on the incident.