Hartford Police Arrest Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Juvenile Victims

    Hartford Police Department
    Israel Nieves

    Hartford police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting three juvenile victims, police said Sunday.

    Israel Nieves, 46, was charged with three counts of first-degree sex assault and three counts of risk of injury.

    Police said they began investigating one sex assault case on Oct. 18, 2016. During that investigation Nieves was identified as a suspect and police also discovered there were additional victims. On Jan. 18 police secured three arrest warrants for Nieves.

    Police said that on Thursday Nieves turned himself in to the Hartford Police Department. He is being held on a $1.3 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.

    No other information was released.

