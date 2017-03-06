Hartford police have arrested a suspect in a fatal August shooting that started as a fight in a parking lot.

Hartford police allege that the suspect, 49-year-old Jonathan Willis got into a fight with Joseph Jiles in a parking lot3155 Main St. on Aug. 18, 2016. A short time later the pair crossed paths again at 1 Cleveland Ave., where Willis fatally shot Jiles, according to police.

Willis turned himself in to police at Monday and is being held on a $1 million bond. He is charged with murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm.