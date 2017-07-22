Hartford police made 50 underage drinking referrals and medical staff transported over 90 patients to hospitals, many for severe intoxication, during a Chance the Rapper concert at the Xfinity Theatre Friday night.

Police said around 21,000 people attended the event. Police had a special detail focused on underage drinking enforcement, sponsored in part by an “Underage Drinking Enforcement” grant by the state Department of Transportation.

Most people charged with underage drinking were issued a promise to appear summons.

According to police, Friday’s crowd was mostly people in their late teens and early 20s and there was a great deal of tailgating, partying and heavy drinking. Police said many of the medical transports were for underage drinkers who suffered severe intoxication.

A Lady Antebellum concert is scheduled for Saturday, and police remind parents to be aware of the atmosphere at some concerts so that parents and children can talk about making responsible decisions.

Those who received referrals will appear at Hartford Community Court on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.