A New Haven man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, who was found beaten and strangled in an apartment in Hartford on Sunday night after a neighbor called 911 reporting a woman screaming for her life.

Hartford police said that Lawrence Jennette, 39, has been charged with murder in the death of 30-year-old Cieratiye Henry.

Police responded to May Street at 7:31 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor called 911 reporting that a woman was screaming for help and hanging out a window.

According to Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley, the victim was found lying on the floor with obvious signs of assault and a shoelace around her neck. He said it was a violent scene.

“There was blood on the floor, blood on the walls, handprints, the air condition was pushed out, the window that she was leaning out screaming was smashed,” Foley said.

EMS transported Henry to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m. on Monday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was strangulation.

Foley said as they investigated detectives identified Jennette as a suspect. He said it became apparent that Henry had been in an abusive relationship with Jennette.

Jennette has an extensive violent criminal history out of New Haven and Waterbury, and was on probation for strangulation, Foley said. The suspect had no previous history in Hartford.

The investigation is ongoing. The Hartford Police Department will also work with the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence to review the case, which is standard practice for any domestic homicide.

Jennette was arrested overnight in New Haven and is being held on a $2 million bond. He is due in court Wednesday.