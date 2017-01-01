Arrest Made in New Year's Day Homicide

Hartford Police have made an arrest in an early morning homicide on Park Street.

Police said they arrested and charged Ulises Robles, of West Hartford for murder.

According to authorities, Robles was seen shooting a female victim in her car on Park Street early Sunday morning by a Hartford police officer while on patrol.

Police said after Robles was ordered to drop his weapon, he fled on foot but was later identified and taken into custody.

The female victim, Luz Roasado, of Hartford, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Robles was charged with murder, criminal possesion of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.