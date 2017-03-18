15-Year-Old Killed in Hartford St. Patrick's Day Shooting

A 15-year-old was found dead of a gunshot wound in a Hartford apartment building Friday night and now police are searching for suspects.

Police said that 15-year-old Keon Huff, Junior, was found in the hallway of 393 Garden Street with a gunshot wound to his head around 9:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley called the teen’s death a “failure of the system” and said it was unacceptable for the community.

“Every time there’s a homicide it’s emotional. Not just for the family, but also neighborhood, community, and the city, as well as first responders,” he said.

Authorities said they’re using every resource available to solve the case and prevent further tragedy like this. The Major Crimes unit, the Focused Violence Reduction Team, community groups and faith-based organizations are all involved.

Investigators did collect evidence on scene but did not go into detail about what they found. So far, no suspect description has been released.