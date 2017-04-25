PD: Polaris Slingshot Involved in Hit-and-Run Located

Hartford police are trying to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a man seriously injured Saturday night.

Police said that just before 10 p.m. a man crossing Park Street near Cedar Street was hit by a Polaris Slingshot motorcycle. The victim was rushed to Hartford Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Slingshot was located and the vehicle was seized. It is not clear if an arrest was made.

The incident was captured on surveillance video. In the video it appears the pedestrian was crossing near a crosswalk and that other vehicles had stopped to let him pass.

The driver of the motorcycle crossed a double-yellow line, struck the pedestrian and never stopped. The vehicle was last seen driving south on Washington Street, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or who thinks they can identify the driver is asked to contact Hartford police or submit a tip through the Hartford Police Department website here.