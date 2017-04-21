Harvard Grad Students May Have Another Chance at Unionizing

Harvard University walk through the campus on the day Harvard University president, Lawrence H. Summers announced he is resigning at the end of the academic year February 21, 2006 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Summers will step down from his post after a turbulent five-years at the Ivy League school.

Harvard graduate students could get a second chance to unionize after a disputed vote sank efforts last year.

The group seeking to represent the students told the Boston Globe that a recommendation from the National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB, could overturn the result of the November election.

The group cited an NLRB report that found their concerns about Harvard's list of eligible voters were valid. The group had accused the school of wrongly preventing hundreds of people from voting.

The NLRB recommended a recount and, if unionization still fails, another vote.

The student group says the university has until May 3 to challenge the recommendation. A Harvard spokesman could not be reached for comment.