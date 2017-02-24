Harvard Kennedy Students Create App with a 'Trump Alert'

An app created by a Harvard Kennedy School graduate and his friend is getting political. They've added a "Trump Alert" for Google Chrome.

"We make it easy for people to find companies that are making great stuff and are making the world better at the same time," says Cullen Schwarz, co-founder of the DoneGood app.

The app was once enrolled in Harvard's Innovation Lab and launched nationally in November.

Schwarz says they have 15,000 users across their platform.

The app allows users to search for companies that are green, toxin free, supports workers and more.

Its creators, Scott Jacobsen and Cullen Schwarz, think consumers have the power to change company values.

"I'm very concerned about environmental things and what the company's philosophy is," says Nora Welti.

Scott Jacobsen says they're thinking about what people can do in their everyday actions that will help solve climate change.

93% of DoneGood users also are thinking about ways to boycott President Trump and asked the company to create a feature that helps them avoid buying Trump related merchandise.

"If you can align the systems so that the money we spend buying stuff makes the world better that has a huge impact," says Schwarz.

When Ben Feldman was aked if he thought it was a bad idea for this app to go political and create a Trump alert, he said, "I think a lot of people are going political, so might as well."

Users can download the alert by visiting the DoneGood website and clicking install.