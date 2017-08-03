The class of 2021 will be 49 percent white, with the majority of incoming freshman being of minority backgrounds for the first time in history.

For the first time ever, Harvard University's incoming class will not be majority white.

Admissions statistics for the class of 2021 shows whites will make up 49 percent of the students, with Asian Americans coming in second, followed by African Americans and Latinos.

Derrick Yang says being at Harvard is about academic rigor, meeting new friends, and experiencing the prestige of campus.

“It should be everybody’s dream school,” says Yang.

Harvard did not answer questions about it’s admissions policy and what the numbers mean.

A statement from the university read, “To become leaders in our diverse society, students must have the ability to work with students from different backgrounds, life experiences, and perspectives. Harvard remains committed to enrolling diverse classes of students.”

The shift comes in light of reports from the trump administration scrutinizing affirmative action policies at universities.

Jay Bacrania is CEO of Signet Education and helps prospective students navigate through the competitive college admissions process. Bacrania says he’s advising parents and students to stop worrying about race and focus on the areas they can control.

“How can we help you understand and explore your strengths and weaknesses academically [and] inter-personally?” asks Bacrania.

Stanton Ritchie’s daughters are touring Harvard. He says while seeing more diversity on campus is a good thing, he hopes that merit will always prevail.

“We just don’t want somebody accepted into Harvard for being a minority,“ says Ritchie.

Harvard is still dealing with a discrimination lawsuit filed by a group of Asian Americans alleging the admissions department gave preferential treatment to other racial minorities.