Harvey Drenching Texas

Overnight Saturday: Mostly clear and cool with lows into the mid-50s.

Plenty of sunshine with highs into the mid-70s.

After making landfall around 11 p.m. eastern standard time Friday night near Rockport, Texas, Harvey continues to move inland through the Lone Star State.

At landfall Harvey was producing sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, making it a Category 4 major hurricane. It is the first major hurricane (Category 3, 4, or 5) to strike the United States since 2005.

As of early Saturday morning, the storm is a Category 1 hurricane, producing torrential rains and damaging winds. Gradual weakening of the winds will continue this weekend as the storm lingers over land.

Rainfall totals have already passed 16” in Victoria, between Corpus Christi and Houston. The storm will stall over Texas through at least early next week, bringing final rainfall totals closer to 30” in some cases. Widespread, life threatening flooding is likely.

We’ll continue to closely monitor the situation on-air and online.