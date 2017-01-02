Hassan To Resign as Governor For US Senate Swearing in

It's Maggie Hassan's last day as governor of New Hampshire.

The Democrat will resign at midnight so she can be sworn in as a U.S. Senator on Tuesday. Republican Senate President Chuck Morse will serve as governor until Gov.-elect Chris Sununu, also a Republican, is inaugurated Thursday.

Hassan on Tuesday will become only the second woman to serve as a state's governor and U.S. senator in the country's history. The other is a fellow Granite State, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Hassan served two, two-year terms as New Hampshire's governor.