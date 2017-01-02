Hassan To Resign as Governor For US Senate Swearing in | NECN
Hassan To Resign as Governor For US Senate Swearing in

The Democrat will resign at midnight so she can be sworn in as a U.S. Senator on Tuesday

    It's Maggie Hassan's last day as governor of New Hampshire.

    The Democrat will resign at midnight so she can be sworn in as a U.S. Senator on Tuesday. Republican Senate President Chuck Morse will serve as governor until Gov.-elect Chris Sununu, also a Republican, is inaugurated Thursday.

    Hassan on Tuesday will become only the second woman to serve as a state's governor and U.S. senator in the country's history. The other is a fellow Granite State, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

    Hassan served two, two-year terms as New Hampshire's governor.

