A Haverhill, Massachusetts, woman was arrested for resisting arrest and assaulting a Hooksett, New Hampshire, police officer.

According to Hooksett police, an officer noticed a woman sitting in a vehicle late Thursday night at the closed Community Plaza located at 1100 Hooksett Road.

The woman was identified as Nicole Blackwell, age 43, from Haverhill, and officers learned there was an Electronic Bench warrant out for Blackwell's arrest after she failed to appear in court.

Officers informed Blackwell of the outstanding warrant but she refused to exit her vehicle.

During attempts to remove the woman from the car, she began kicking one of the officers several times in the head and shoulder.

The officer did not sustain any injuries.

Eventually officers were able to get Blackwell under control and place her in handcuffs.

She was charged with resisting arrest of detention and simple assault.

Blackwell was released on her own recognizance.

She is scheduled to appear in the 6th Circuit Court in Hooksett on April 12.