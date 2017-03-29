Hazardous Materials Investigation Underway at Lawrence Building | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Hazardous Materials Investigation Underway at Lawrence Building

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A hazardous materials team has been called to investigate a suspicious chemical at building in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

    Fire officials said crews were called to the Microsemi Corporation, a tech company, at about 6:30 p.m. when a haze was discovered in the basement and first floor of the building. That haze appeared to be some sort of chemical.

    Authorities said the company does use chemicals but it's unclear what could have caused the haze which may have started in the basement.

    The building was evacuated as well as all the buildings attached.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Hazardous materials crews are on the scene.

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices