A hazardous materials team has been called to investigate a suspicious chemical at building in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Fire officials said crews were called to the Microsemi Corporation, a tech company, at about 6:30 p.m. when a haze was discovered in the basement and first floor of the building. That haze appeared to be some sort of chemical.

Authorities said the company does use chemicals but it's unclear what could have caused the haze which may have started in the basement.

The building was evacuated as well as all the buildings attached.

No injuries have been reported.

Hazardous materials crews are on the scene.